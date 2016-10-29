Autopsy released on 3-year-old shot and killed Saturday

The autopsy on a 3-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday has been released.

According to the autopsy, the child died from a gunshot wound to the torso. The death has been ruled a homicide.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Rockingham near Cherry Street in central Toledo.

When police arrived to the residence they found 3-year-old Tyrne Hoskins suffering from a gunshot wound. After being rushed to the hospital, the young victim was later pronounced dead.

Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan says their preliminary investigation shows a 7-year-old in the house fired the gun. It appears the bullet when through a wall and struck Hoskins.

"Senseless is really a word I'd use for it," said Heffernan. "It's something that didn't have to happen. If that firearm had been responsibly stored and secured, then this wouldn't have happened."

Heffernan says Hoskins' parents weren't home at the time. He says Hoskins and other children were left with babysitters.

Charges, if any, are unclear at this time, but Heffernan says several things will be considered, like the fact that a child was involved.

Right now, investigators are working to determine how the young child got a hold of the gun.

Heffernan says any of kind of loaded gun in the home is a potential deadly hazard, especially around children.

"It's always best policy to secure that firearm in either a locked safe, or unload it and put some type of gun lock on it," Heffernan said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

