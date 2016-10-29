Indians beat Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of World Series

The Cleveland Indians lead the Fall Classic 2-1 after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field.

Games 4 and 5 will also be played in Chicago.

Get live updates from Chicago from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella. Cleveland 19 and Mark Schwab are covering the game and watch party, respectively, in Cleveland.

Tribe manager Terry Francona has posted his lineup for Game 3 of the World Series. View it here.

Josh Tomlin will pitch for the Tribe and Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. The series is tied at one game apiece.

