Woman's vehicle catches fire after crashing into parked car

A woman's car burst into flames after she crashed into a parked car Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. on Upton Avenue, between Bancroft and Dorr Street.

Police say the woman was ejected from the car after impact.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

