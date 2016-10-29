Woman's vehicle catches fire after crashing into parked car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman's vehicle catches fire after crashing into parked car

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman's car burst into flames after she crashed into a parked car Saturday morning. 

The accident happened around 4 a.m. on Upton Avenue, between Bancroft and Dorr Street.

Police say the woman was ejected from the car after impact.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

