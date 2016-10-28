Big Board Friday: Week 10 finals - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday: Week 10 finals

OHSAA Week 10 Finals

Springfield 35

Anthony Wayne 28

Fairview 49

Antwerp 26

Leipsic 6

Arlington 28

Hicksville 6

Ayersville 28

Ontario 18

Bellevue 52

Napoleon 7

Bowling Green 31

Liberty Center 14

Bryan 6

Seneca East 41

Carey 46

St. Francis 26

Clay 31

Willard 14

Columbian 40

Swanton 42

Delta 7

Archbold 48

Evergreen 19

Woodmore 34

Fostoria 35

Findlay 34

Fremont Ross 14

Otsego 45

Genoa 21

Gibsonburg 49

Hilltop 8

Edgerton 59

Holgate 15

Riverdale 21

Hopewell-Loudon 55

Elmwood 3

Lake 27

Central Catholic 35

Lima Senior 34

Lakota 8

Lucas 55

Calvert 40

Margaretta 32

Liberty-Benton 21

McComb 41

Edon 0

Mohawk 26

Northwood 37

Montpelier 13

Vanlue 6

North Baltimore 63

Southview 0

Northview 21

Port Clinton 28

Oak Harbor 14

Cardinal Stritch 12

Ottawa Hills 56

Cory-Rawson 12

Pandora-Gilboa 15

Wauseon 14

Patrick Henry 41

Edison 42

Perkins 14

Maumee 21

Perrysburg 48

Start 46

Rogers 12

Eastwood 55

Rossford 21

Norwalk 8

Sandusky 21

Defiance 20

Shawnee 6

Whitmer 41

St. John’s 7

Danbury 50

Toledo Christian 7

Arcadia 7

Van Buren 70

Clyde 48

Vermilion 20

Tinora 34

Wayne Trace 7

Waite 32

Woodward 36

MHSAA Playoffs Round 1

Adrian 27

Grosse Ile 20

Delta Prep 0

Hudson 43

Stockbridge 14

Ida 42

M. Jefferson 22

Milan 27

Pittsford 24

Morenci 27

Clinton 7

Sand Creek 21

Summerfield 28

Whiteford 50

Bedford 43

Roosevelt-Wyandotte 21

