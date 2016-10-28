TFD firefighters use vacation time to sell pumpkins, donate profits to family in need

While Christmas may be known as the giving season, for one family in Northwood, fall is better described as such.

The Hill family is selling pumpkins with a purpose.

Two full-time City of Toledo firefighters are using nearly all of their vacation time to operate their family business: Pumpkin Hill.

The pumpkin patch generates thousands of dollars, but the Hill's make nothing.

When Glenn and Meredith get a break from fighting fires across Toledo they selflessly spend it selling pumpkins to families in the area.

"I save up all my vacation time for the entire year, so that I can take a whole month to be here every day," said Glenn Hill, owner and operator of Pumpkin Hill.

While they are working, the Hill's donate 100% of their proceeds to a local family in need.

This year close to $5,000 will go to the Schoch Family.

The mother and her two children lost their husband and father suddenly from a brain aneurysm earlier this summer.

“To know that we can give it away and help someone else, it's totally worth it,” explained Glenn. “Because there is somebody that needs a hand up that can't and we're able to help them out and that really makes it worth 100%."

This is their 5th year and business has been continually growing. Meaning the whole family must help, including their 8-year-old sales manager Marcie and 10-year-old distribution manager Garrett, Glen and Meredith's children .

“Sometimes they will ask what they want and me or Marcie will try and find it,” explained Garrett Hill, distribution manager at Pumpkin Hill.

"It feels good,” said Marcie Hill, sales manager at Pumpkin Hill. “We're helping people out for what they want and if they need a jack-o’-lantern for Halloween we have plenty."

The Hill's say they continue to be amazed by the generosity of the community.

This is the last weekend to stop by Pumpkin Hill at 4508 Curtice Rd. Northwood, Oh 43619.

For more information on the family pumpkin patch you can visit their Facebook page.

The Hill’s hope to hand over their proceeds to the Schoch family in early November.

