Local costume shops say clown costume sales are down despite nationwide 'craze'

Scary clown pictures and videos have been shared all across social media in recent weeks, sparking rumors that trick-or-treating is canceled this year.

But what are the people who sell clown costumes saying about the ‘clown craze’?

The Costume Holiday House has been a staple in the Toledo area for decades.

They say in years past clown costumes both scary and cheery have always been popular items. But not this year.

According to store managers, sales are down for clown costumes.

This is contrary to what some concerned citizens in our area are saying.

Store managers Erin Hasener says they've even received calls asking if the police have contacted them about increased clown sales, a rumor she quickly dispels.

"We've had no contact from any authorities whatsoever asking us as regards to clown sales. I think it's just look around be careful of your surroundings, but leave the clowns alone,” said Hasener.

Toledo police say despite online rumors, trick-or-treating throughout our area is still on.

Other costume shops in the area are saying the same thing.

