Lighting artist to turn Anthony Wayne Bridge into work of art

The Anthony Wayne Bridge is renovated, but missing one thing - lights.

Thanks to a collaboration between the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and several private donors, the bridge is about to get a whole lot brighter. And not just with regular lights - they'll be LED, programmable, and different colors.

"Why shouldn't Toledo have the best? Why should we just have lights that turn on or off?" asked public art advocate Susan Reams.

Reams didn't settle for a dark bridge, or boring lights. She says when she found out the bridge was going to be renovated without lights, she was determined to change that.

"This bridge should be a marketing tool for the city of Toledo; help us with a tourism destination," said Reams.

Reams says she and ODOT agreed ODOT would spend $600,000 on lights, but Reams needed to raise $300,000 to turn them into world-class lighting.

She asked several private donors, including ProMedica, Owens Corning, Block Communications, and the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, and secured the money.

The man who's going to deliver it all? Internationally-renowned light artist Erwin Redl.

"People can see art in a different context," said Redl. "Art doesn't have to be like on a canvas, or on a pedestal or a sculpture."

Redl says he'll start with blue and white lights, but will have a whole color pallet to work with.

"I can animate it; I can just make the whole bridge, you know, bathe it in one color, and fade to another one," said Redl. "I will literally get inspired by the bridge itself once I sit here and program."

Redl says he will actually come to the bridge at night to test out different lighting. Once completed, he says it's something people will drive to Toledo to see.

The project is expected to be completed in 2018.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says she hopes this is the first of several projects along the Nautical Mile on the Maumee River.

The Anthony Wayne Bridge project is phase one.

Phase two involves a lighting project for the Martin Luther King bridge, which has been a Toledo landmark since 1914.

Private projects along the mile include LED lighting and environmental sculptures outside ProMedica's steam plant and downtown campus.

"Little bits and pieces that are coming together to really show the energy that's happening downtown, and that's going to transfer all the way up to the mouth of the Maumee, so, you know, all this is good stuff," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

