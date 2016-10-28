Toledo fire recruits participate in training exercise

Over 40 Toledo Fire recruits rushed into the smoke and flames of a burning building Friday during a training exercise.

This training is as realistic as it gets. The burning building allows recruits to respond, listen to radio traffic, size up the building, and learn to read the smoke.

"This is real smoke and real heat, and it's as real as it will get to a real structure fire, a real house fire for most of these recruits that don't have a lot of experience," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld of TFD.

Though a taxing day for these recruits, many are living out their dreams. Ryan Ruiz is a recruit after taking Toledo's fire test three times. He was excited to put his knowledge and passion to the test.

"We're putting everything together that we have been learning," Ruiz said. "Throughout the weeks in the academy, so far basically are going week by week. And the different sections- pulling hose, extinguishment- that we need to be prepared to do once we get off the rig and there is an emergency we need to take care of."

Hertzfeld said this type of training is imperative for recruits because it is for many of them the first taste of a burning building and fighting fires.

