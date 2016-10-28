TPD investigating diner robbery

Toledo police are looking for two people who they say robbed a diner in north Toledo early Friday morning.

It happened at Chet's Ultimate Diner on East Manhattan at around 1 a.m.

The two suspects walked into the diner around one Friday morning. Police say one of the men was armed with a gun and demanded money from the register.

If you have information on this crime, you are urged to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

