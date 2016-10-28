Former TPD officers recognized at RSVP graduation

The Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP) isn't a very well-known program, but their work in our community makes a big difference.

The group of seniors checks on other seniors in our area, making sure that they're safe and receive some sort of care.

Two recently retired Toledo police officers were honored at an event today for their work with the program.

"They're choosing to spend their retirement helping the community, said Officer Kathleen Mohr of Toledo Police. "To go and check on seniors in the city of Toledo, we're very excited to have them as a part of our program. I think their experience will be extra beneficial in recognizing the concerns or problems seniors might have."

The Sylvania Township Senior volunteers also took part in today's ceremony. They trained with the Toledo volunteers.

