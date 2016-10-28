Coffee with cops bridging the gap between TPD and community

It's being called a game changer for the Toledo Police Department and the community they serve.

The Coffee with Cops program was started after police departments in other parts of the country had success with similar outreach efforts.

The idea is simple. Residents sit down with police officers over a cup of coffee.

In an effort to bridge the gap and ultimately make the city safer.

Larry Warnimont is part of the block watch program in north Toledo.

Up until a year ago, when TPD started holding these informal meet and greets, Warnimont felt he had nowhere to turn to get information about crime in his neighborhood or tell police problems they were dealing with.

"Until coffee with the cops and block watch, the cops had like tunnel-vision. They always had somewhere they wanted to be and they don't get a chance to wave to you anymore. But now they are working and walking and looking around and saying hi,” said Warnimont.

Chief George Kral has made it his mission to bridge the gap between his department and its officers and those in the community they serve.

Morning coffee at local restaurants and shops like Cathy’s Confections turned out to be the perfect avenue to accomplish these goals.

"It's not just ‘hi, how are you’ I'm George Kral. I spoke with a woman today who lost her son tragically. and she didn't know who to turn to and she looked at me and said ‘I don't know if this is the venue to do this’ and its most certainly the venue to do it. That is why we do this not just so we can have coffee and know who the neighborhood officers are. It’s to get questions answered.”

After a year Chief Kral says there is no end in sight to the popular program.

TPD continues to get requests to visit different parts of town.

