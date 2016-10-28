Don't Waste Your Money: Companies hiring thousands for the holid - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Companies hiring thousands for the holidays

By John Matarese, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Don't Waste Your Money) -

Looking for some part time work, resume-building experience, or just want some extra money for the holidays?

Then you may want to know about nine major companies hiring thousands of workers from now through Christmas Day.

The National Retail Federation expects stores to hire almost 700,000 temporary workers over the next few weeks. 

Money Magazine has listed those hiring the most seasonal employees for 2016.

  • Amazon: 120,000 temporary workers at its fulfillment centers around the country, including hundreds at its Hebron, Kentucky warehouse.
  • Macy's: 80,000 seasonal workers.
  • Target: 70,000 workers.
  • Kohl's: 60,000 workers.
  • JC Penney: 40,000 workers.
  • Radial, which handles warehousing for DSW Shoes, Shoe Carnival, and GameStop among many other stores: 20,000 workers.
  • Toys R Us: 10,000 workers.

And don't forget shipping services:

  • UPS is hiring 95,000 workers.
  • FedEx: 50,000 workers.

Is Temp Work Worthwhile?

But from the "doesn't that stink" file, there are some downsides of being a temporary holiday worker.

Money says you won't get full time health benefits in most cases. And it says seasonal work tends not to be glamorous so don't expect training for front line jobs, which might have you saying "doesn't that stink."

In other words, expect to do warehouse work, not driving the cool FedEx truck to someone's front door.

Despite the downsides, and lack of full time benefits, a seasonal job can lead to full time opportunities, and in the least is a resume builder.

So consider it if you are looking for holiday cash, and don't waste your money.

“Don't Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese) 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly