Don't Waste Your Money: Companies hiring thousands for the holidays

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Toledo Memorial Park offers to help families awaiting gravestones

Call 11 For Action: Toledo Memorial Park offers to help families awaiting gravestones

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A photo of the stump left in Maria Vasquez's yard. (Source: WTOL)

A photo of the stump left in Maria Vasquez's yard. (Source: WTOL)

A photo of the stump left in Maria Vasquez's yard. (Source: WTOL)

A photo of the stump left in Maria Vasquez's yard. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Elderly Toledo woman scammed by tree removal co.

Call 11 For Action: Elderly Toledo woman scammed by tree removal co.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Looking for some part time work, resume-building experience, or just want some extra money for the holidays?

Then you may want to know about nine major companies hiring thousands of workers from now through Christmas Day.

The National Retail Federation expects stores to hire almost 700,000 temporary workers over the next few weeks.

Money Magazine has listed those hiring the most seasonal employees for 2016.

Amazon: 120,000 temporary workers at its fulfillment centers around the country, including hundreds at its Hebron, Kentucky warehouse.

Macy's: 80,000 seasonal workers.

Target: 70,000 workers.

Kohl's: 60,000 workers.

JC Penney: 40,000 workers.

Radial, which handles warehousing for DSW Shoes, Shoe Carnival, and GameStop among many other stores: 20,000 workers.

Toys R Us: 10,000 workers.

And don't forget shipping services:

UPS is hiring 95,000 workers.

FedEx: 50,000 workers.

Is Temp Work Worthwhile?

But from the "doesn't that stink" file, there are some downsides of being a temporary holiday worker.

Money says you won't get full time health benefits in most cases. And it says seasonal work tends not to be glamorous so don't expect training for front line jobs, which might have you saying "doesn't that stink."

In other words, expect to do warehouse work, not driving the cool FedEx truck to someone's front door.

Despite the downsides, and lack of full time benefits, a seasonal job can lead to full time opportunities, and in the least is a resume builder.

So consider it if you are looking for holiday cash, and don't waste your money.

“Don't Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).



"Like" John Matarese on Facebook



Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.