Ohio's senators, Clinton campaign release statements on FBI's Clinton email probe

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators have released statements on the reopening of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

On Friday, FBI Director James Comey announced the agency will look into new emails "that appear to be pertinent" to the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server during her time as secretary of state.

In a statement, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement:

“The FBI Director’s statement today is deeply troubling. It raises additional concerns about Secretary Clinton’s conduct and mishandling of classified information. This new investigation must be thorough and prompt. The American people deserve answers.”

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) also issued a statement:

"‎The FBI has already reviewed thousands of emails and found no reason to pursue charges, and I expect that to be the case again.

"Secretary Clinton acknowledged long ago that she made a mistake using a private email server and would not do it again. This election is about which candidate will make life better for working families in Ohio. There's no question Hillary Clinton is the most qualified person to run for President in my lifetime, while Donald Trump is simply not fit to be our Commander-in-Chief."

Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta, also released a statement on the news on Friday afternoon demanding that the FBI director provide details of the investigation. It reads:

"Upon completing this investigation more than three months ago, FBI Director Comey declared no reasonable prosecutor would move forward with a case like this and added that it was not even a close call. In the months since, Donald Trump and his Republican allies have been baselessly second-guessing the FBI and, in both public and private, browbeating the career officials there to revisit their conclusion in a desperate attempt to harm Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

"FBI Director Comey should immediately provide the American public more information than is contained in the letter he sent to eight Republican committee chairmen. Already, we have seen characterizations that the FBI is 'reopening' an investigation but Comey's words do not match that characterization. Director Comey's letter refers to emails that have come to light in an unrelated case, but we have no idea what those emails are and the Director himself notes they may not even be significant.

"It is extraordinary that we would see something like this just 11 days out from a presidential election.

"The Director owes it to the American people to immediately provide the full details of what he is now examining. We are confident this will not produce any conclusions different from the one the FBI reached in July."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.