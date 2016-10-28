New Toledo irrigation meter billing program will save residents and city time and money

Toledo residents who have irrigation meters can say goodbye to a tedious rite of autumn and a $25 charge in the spring.

Toledo's Department of Public Utilities says the once complicated process of turning meters off in the fall and reconnecting them in the spring to avoid minimum charges, is coming to an end.

If you have an irrigation meter and get your water through the city of Toledo, you'll be getting a letter about the new program in the mail, soon.

Basically, it's a seasonal billing program which suspends your irrigation meter account on November 1st and reactivates it on May 1st.

The city says there will be no need to get that blue tag put on your meter in the fall to stop charges through the winter.

"They don't have to call us in the fall and spring anymore to set up an appointment. They don't have to wait for our technicians to come out. They don't have to pay a $25 reconnect fee in the spring and they don't have to be charged the minimum charges during the winter months," says Abby Arnold, the Commissioner of Utilities Administration.

While the Department of Public Utilities says it lessens the burden for customers, it also makes things easier on the city. "It's less calls coming to the call center. It's less technicians having to go out. It frees technicians up for things they need to be doing like exchanging meters, things that they really need to be doing," says Arnold.

The city says customers can opt out of the program if they wish and former customers who have stopped service in the past, will also get a letter in the mail in case they want to reactivate their accounts with this new program.

You can contact customer service at (419) 245-1800 or send an email to dpucustomerservice@toledo.oh.gov

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

























