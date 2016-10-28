Toledo Chamber of Commerce talks to members about health insurance

City officials have worked hard to make Toledo a friendly place for small businesses.

On Friday, the Toledo Chamber of Commerce hosted a lunch and learn on health insurance for its small business members.

The event was held at Seed Coworking and focused on health insurance options for small businesses.

Under the Affordable Care Act, 2016 was the first year of the employer mandate and employer penalty.

The mandate penalizes businesses with 50 or more full-time employees who don't cover at least 95% of their full-time employees and dependents up to age 26.

The Toledo Chamber of Commerce is also allowing small businesses the option to join together to buy more competitive health insurance options - outside of the the government health care marketplace.

The Toledo Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Cleveland Chamber of Commerce to provide COSE, a health and wellness trust option. This gives small business owners the option of pairing up to buy health insurance at a better rate.

Traci Shook of Medical Mutual says it's an important option for a sole proprietor, someone who is self employed.

"We're very excited about this plan option for small group employers. The one thing that we're really concentrating on is the sole proprietors," said Shook.

Small business owners are eager to learn about their options.

"The big concern now than it was five years ago was the fact that the premiums continue to go up. Now it is a noticeable line item in my profit and loss statement of what we're paying for medical. As a good frugal company you want to make sure you're keeping those expenses down," said small business owner Don Miller.

To be eligible for the COSE health insurance option you must be a Chamber of Commerce member.

To learn more on about COSE, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.