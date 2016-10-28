Rotary Club of Toledo holds all-day water conference

We've been hearing about what farmers or city governments can do to help alleviate the toxic algae threat, but if you are wondering what you can do at home, cutting back on water usage is one way of the best ways to help.

That was one solution coming from a day-long conference at the SeaGate Centre for Rotary Club members on Friday.

It has only been two years since toxic algae poisoned our water supply.

The Lake Erie Watershed Conference brought Rotary Club members and local leaders together to learn ways to stop toxic algae in the lake.

Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor said the state is finalizing its plans to reduce phosphorus loading into the lake by 40 percent by the year 2025.

And she rejected calls to designate the entire lake impaired, which would make phosphorus reductions mandatory.

“What type of public message does it send to visitors in Ohio and visitors to Lake Erie? Will they understand, do they understand what that word means? We want people to come here to boat, here to fish, here to swim in our lake,” Taylor said.

She also said the state already has the tools it needs to make positive change with the 40 percent commitment and could actually do it faster without the impaired designation.

A TMACOG representative talked about ways you can do your part at home.

Don't water your lawn so much, do a soil test at your local soil and water conservation district to see if you even need to fertilize, and

plant more.

“If you do have a stream in your backyard don't mow right up to the edge. If you can put in a buffer and native plants,

that goes a long way in making sure that any of the pollutants that are on your property, and even water on your property, isn't flowing into the streams,” said Kari Gerwin of TMACOG.

The chairman of the conference, Janina Douglas of the Rotary Club, said businesses can use water absorbing pavement in their parking lots and build bioswales, like rain gardens, to reduce runoff.

