Former Ohio State Trooper turns himself in to Lucas County Jail

A former Ohio State Trooper, indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on two counts of rape, turned himself into authorities Monday.

Adam Foster was booked at the Lucas County Jail, where a judge set a bond of $50,000.

Foster, who served at the Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is accused of raping a woman at an apartment complex in Springfield Township.

The alleged rape happened in April of 2015 and came to light during an investigation this spring at the Highway Patrol Academy in Columbus.

According to a 20-page police report, Foster was the victim's teacher while the victim was in the academy.

In April of this year, a woman recruit at the academy alleged Foster restrained her.

Foster had transferred to the Patrol Academy in the Summer of 2015.

Patrol authorities contacted the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office about the Springfield Township incident .

Lucas County Lt. Detective Dave Carter investigated the case and it was presented to the Grand Jury on Wednesday and felony charges against Foster were filed.

Just a month ago, the patrol completed its investigation of the incident at the Columbus Academy this Spring.

As a result, Foster was fired from his job as an instructor for conduct unbecoming of an officer.

He has also been charged in Columbus with unlawful restraint.

According to a police report, Foster is a married father of young children.

At the time interviews were done, he was a wrestling coach for small kids.

The alleged incident in Springfield began with Foster telling the victim he needed to drop off some paperwork through a Snapchat message.

According to the report, she then invited him in to her apartment where the alleged rape occurred.

The report shows that Foster thought it was consensual and the victim did not.

Foster will be arraigned on Nov. 15.

