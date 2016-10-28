Larchmont Elementary takes on bullying, teaches students to 'Be Positive'

Click here to learn more about how you can take a stand against bullying.

It's National Bullying Prevention Month, and this week staff and students at Larchmont Elementary School joined in the fight to stop bullying.

The message of the week was "Be Pawsitive." Student Sam Neuschwanger says they don't want any bullying at all.

"Well, we are the Larchmont Lions, so that's where the paw pun comes it," said Neuschwanger. "We want to be positive because all the other bullying things, it's all anti, no. So, you know, we want to be positive. We don't want to have bullying at all."

On Friday, Neuschwanger showed other kids why being positive is so important.

"This activity is called the Positive Building Blocks. And what they're going to do is they're going to build a tower out of these positive building blocks. And with the positive building block you can build it up. These tennis balls here, they represent negativity. And if you try to build your tower with negativity, it falls down. The point being you can build someone up with positiveness, but if you add in one little negative thing, it's all going to fall down," said Neuschwanger.

Larchmont Elementary School has been taking part in anti-bullying all week in light of different bullying cases in the area.

