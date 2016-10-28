OSHP investigates serious injury crash in Wood County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash in Wood County.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday on I-75 near mile marker 184. Troopers say a 29-year-old woman was driving south on I-75 when she ran her car off the left side of the road into the median and overturned, coming to a stop up-right on the left shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-75.

A 30-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. A 7-year-old was also in the car at the time of the crash. All three were transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

