Obama commutes sentence for Ohio man who had drug charges

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama has commuted the life sentence of a northeast Ohio man found guilty of drug trafficking in his ongoing push to grant clemency during his final months in office and spur action on criminal justice reform.

Lesean Roberts, 47, of Euclid, had his sentence commuted Thursday to 20 years in prison. Roberts was sent to prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and aiding and abetting. He also was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride.

Roberts was among nearly 98 inmates whose sentences the president commuted on Thursday.

Obama has commuted sentences for a total of 872 inmates, including 688 this year. The figure is higher than the number commuted by the previous 11 presidents combined.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.