Vacant south Toledo home torn down after fire rips through it

City crews tore down a vacant south Toledo home Friday after a fire ripped through it.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 800 block of Colburn Street near Broadway. Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof when firefighters arrived on scene.

The home is vacant. Neighbors say it's been boarded up for at least two years.

Firefighters on scene focused on the outside of the home, preventing it from spreading to neighboring homes.

Neighbors say this is the third fire in their neighborhood this month, and are looking for answers as investigators work to piece together what caused it.

"I think they need to be more vigilant and these abandoned houses they are definitely a place where someone could set something on fire," said neighbor Danny Wells.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.