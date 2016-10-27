A religious rivalry for the World Series

About 350 miles separate Cleveland, Ohio from Chicago, Illinois.

With both the Indians and Cubs vying for their first championship in several years, Midwest fans are rooting for their favorite, causing some tension among friends. Those rivalries are even popping up among religious fans.

A Catholic church normally brings peace, reverence, but now there's a little rivalry.

The Midwest match up in the World Series has two pastors from Saint Peter's Catholic Church and St. Paul's Catholic Church in Ottawa battling for bragging rights.

Father Rick has been a Cleveland Indians fan from the start, while his co-worker Father Matt has been a Cubs fan since he grew up in Chicago.

"I'm always for the underdog,” said Father Matt Jozekiak, pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. “I'm always for the loser."

"In my heart of hearts I was hoping that we would get to this point," said Father Rick Friebel.

The two work and live together as pastors at their parish and even watch the World Series together, despite their loyalty to different teams.

Father Rick took advantage of the Indians first victory.

"I didn't say much, I talked to his dog Jack Jack,” explained Father Rick. “But I said, 'Oh hey Jack Jack you know the Indians won?' and then Father Matt was in the kitchen and said, 'We know you won, we know you won."

But sure enough Father Matt would have his turn to taunt.

"Every time the Cubs got a run, I'd lift up my hand to get a high five from Father Rick and he would not even look at me," said Father Matt.

Both predict it will be a close series and go to seven games, but think their team will be victorious.

"We have a good, good majority of Cleveland Indian fans here so Father Matt is in a minority," said Father Rick.

"The Cubs are going to win,” explained Father Matt. “I don't know how I'm going to have to deal with my confrare in ministry after he experiences defeat again. I have some counselors available, I'm not sure what, maybe he needs to see his confessor too I don't know.”

Both the pastors say their rivalry has been fun and even some of their parishioners have gotten in on the fun with them. They plan to watch game three together again Friday night.

