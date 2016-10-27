WTOL shines at Press Club of Toledo annual Touchstone Awards

The Press Club of Toledo held its annual Touchstone Awards Thursday night, which recognizes outstanding journalism in the Toledo area.

WTOL anchor Jerry Anderson won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his journalism and commitment to northwest Ohio.

Anchor Viviana Hurtado won the award for excellence in journalism for her story, "A Veteran's Road to Recovery."

Reporter Sarah Oehler and sports reporter Jordan Strack, and reporter Eric Rerucha were also nominated for the award.

ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra was honored with the Contributor Award.

Students at Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo also received scholarships at the ceremony.

