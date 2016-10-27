Big Board Friday preview: Week 10

It’s the final week of the regular season in Ohio, and teams are now gearing up for the OHSAA playoffs next week.

Springfield (9-0) and Anthony Wayne (7-2) are both looking to secure a conference championship and a spot in the playoffs.

Springfield has been one of the most dominant teams in northwest Ohio with only three games decided by less than 21 points, despite a season-ending injury to their star running back Bryant Koback.

The Blue Devils are coming off a 38-35 victory over Bowling Green (6-3), their closest margin of the season.

Despite the injury to Koback, Springfield's offense is still rolling, averaging 45 points per game.

Quarterback A.J. Gucciardo has picked up most of the slack for the offense. Gucciardo has put up over 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. Gucciardo's favorite target, Lamar Witcher, has over 700 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns.

Anthony Wayne has put together a strong season themselves, with only two losses to Findlay and Napoleon.

The Generals' defense has been the strength of the team during their 2016 campaign. Since giving up 31 points to Findlay in the opener, Anthony Wayne's defense is allowing only 10.5 points per game.

If Anthony Wayne can pull of the upset Friday night, they will be co-champions with Springfield in the Northern Lakes Conference.

Anthony Wayne and Springfield kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Anthony Wayne.

St. John's (6-3) will also need an upset to secure a playoff spot against Whitmer (7-2) Friday night.

St. John's is coming off a 49-7 thumping, courtesy of number 2 ranked undefeated Central Catholic. The game was the only time this season the Titan's offense has been held to single digits this season.

St. John's offense is averaging 35 points per game. However, the Titan's defense has been their Achilles heel this season, allowing an average of 32 points per game since the beginning of conference play.

Whitmer has put on a strong season in 2016, currently ranked second in the Three Rivers Conference.

Whitmer's two losses this season were against opponents that are still undefeated, Central Catholic in Toledo and Central Catholic in Novi Michigan.

The Panther's rushing attack on offense is their strongest asset. Whitmer is averaging almost 200 yards rushing per game and has 24 touchdowns. Three of their running backs (Larry Patterson, Malik Moore, and Kobe Myers) have over 300 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Whitmer and St. John's kickoff at 7 p.m. at St. John's.

Meanwhile in Michigan, Bedford (7-2) travels to Wyandotte to face Roosevelt (7-2) for the first round of the MHSAA playoffs.

Bedford comes into the game following a devastating 21-20 loss to Detroit Country Day in the final week of the regular season. They're other loss this season was by only two points to undefeated Saline.

Bedford's defense is a big reason why they are in the playoffs. The Kicking Mules have allowed only 17 points per game. Since they're week four loss to Saline, they have allowed an average of seven points per game, including two shutouts.

The offense, however, is no pushover, putting up a regular season average of 38 points per game.

Roosevelt is also coming off a loss in their final game of the regular season. They're loss was 32-22 to Woodhaven.

Roosevelt is an equally good defense. The Bear's defense also gave up an average of 17 points per game during the regular season. In their last five games of the season, the Bears gave up eleven points per game, four points more than Bedford in that same stretch.

Meanwhile the offense is much less dynamic the Bedford's. Roosevelt is averaging 32 points per game. Also unlike Bedford, the Bears were shutout this season in a week 2 loss to Allen Park.

Bedford and Roosevelt kickoff at 7 p.m. at Roosevelt.

There are several other intriguing area match-ups Friday night.

Maumee (4-5) and Perrysburg (5-4) will face off for the Ding Dong Bell. Their rivalry stretches back to 1917.

Another rivalry game Friday night features Northview and Southview in Sylvania.

In the City League, Start (4-5), who began the season with five straight losses, is hoping to recapture their league title with a victory of Rogers (3-6).

Also Central Catholic (9-0) looks to finish their undefeated season against Lima Senior (6-3).

Other notable games this week include:

Findlay at Fremont Ross

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Liberty-Benton at McComb

Eastwood at Rossford

Waite at Woodward

Remember to download and check the WTOL Big Board app for live scoring and highlights throughout the night. Then tune into Big Board Friday beginning at 11:15 on WTOL.

Follow WTOL:



Download our news app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.