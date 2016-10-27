Fremont police looking for home invasion subjects

Fremont police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects wanted in a home invasion.

Police say the group broke into a home on Sandusky Avenue.

The video posted to the Fremont Police Facebook, shows the face of one of the individuals and then shows both individuals wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont police at 419-332-6464.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved