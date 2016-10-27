Ex-Detroit council president pleads guilty in sex case

The former president of the Detroit City Council has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a teen more than a decade ago when he was a TV journalist.

Charles Pugh (PEW) appeared in court Wednesday. He was elected to the Detroit council in 2009 but suddenly quit in 2013 and mysteriously left Detroit as allegations surfaced about sexual misconduct.

Pugh's plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 5 ½ years, after which he'll be eligible for parole.

A man testified in August that he was under 16 when he engaged in sex acts with Pugh in 2003 and 2004. He says he met Pugh during a visit to WJBK-TV.

Separately, a jury last year ordered Pugh to pay $250,000 for sexually harassing a teen.

