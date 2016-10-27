Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce comes out to support Issue 2

The three-quarter percent income tax has already received support from many community leaders. Now another organization is pledging their support.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce held a press conference Thursday to urge voters to vote for Issue 2.

The organization did not support a previous proposal on a one percent income tax. They say the renewal of the current tax levy is critical for the city to move forward.

"The consequences of the three-quarter percent not passing the levy ends at the end of this year, so the city would be facing some serious financial constraints if this does not pass on November 8th," said Wendy Gramza of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

If successful, the levy could generate $52 million for the city.

