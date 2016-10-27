Vendors cash in on the 2016 campaign

If you're standing out in the wind and cold, you might as well make some money.

One vendor who has been following the Trump campaign said he's actually made more money in four months than what some people make in a year.

Brian Timmons was among a half a dozen vendors selling merchandise outside of the Seagate Center ahead of the Donald Trump rally.

He said he and his friend decided to go into business and join the campaign to make some extra money.

What they didn't expect was to make as much money as they have and be a part of such a historic and sometimes controversial presidential campaign.

"Maybe $50,000 since July," Timmons said. "So, that's been good to me, but that's before taxes. We'll probably net a good chunk of change for this. At the end of the day is it all worth it? We don't sleep. We don't eat well. It's a lot to sacrifice. So, I don't know if the money makes up for it."

Despite the craziness, Brian went on to say being a part of history makes up for the crazy schedule.

