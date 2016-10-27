Dave and Buster's to open Toledo location Monday

Toledo is getting a new a restaurant and arcade.

Dave and Buster's is getting set to open next week.

The new Toledo location is on Monroe Street. It features massive HD TV's, state of the art video games, and a full service kitchen.

These games are designed to entertain the whole family.

"From eating to our chef crafted items, from drinking to some of the most creative mixologists creations that you've seen," said general manager Randy Kerney.

Dave and Buster's will officially open to the public on Monday.

