Super heroes visit ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital

What kid doesn't love super heroes? In fact, you'll probably have dozens of tiny Batmans and Supermans knocking on your door on Halloween.

Thursday, the real deal was at ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital. There were shrieks of joy through the windows of the hospital as Spiderman and his team of super heroes, rappelled down from the rooftop.

"Wolverine, Captain America, Batman, Spiderman, Robin," Ten year old Mark Mackowiak knows the gang well and was pretty excited to see them outside his hospital window. "I think it was pretty cool," he says.

Mark has been getting treatment for a rare form of childhood cancer. His mom says there have been tough times, but it's moments like these which help them all to get through it.

"It's just been very energetic and just real jovial on the floor and just neat watching the kids enamored by the super heroes," says Mark's mom, Ellen Mackowiak.

These Super heroes, may not always don the disguise, but they do fight crime every day. They are members of the Toledo SWAT team.

Captain America has some special inspiration. He placed a picture of Jax Palmer on his shield. Unfortunately, Jax lost his battle with leukemia earlier this year, but these super heroes haven't forgotten.

Mark's mom says she and her son won't soon forget the visit by the super heroes. special moments. "This gets on the kids' level and it lets them know that they care and there's other people out there rooting for them," says Ellen.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved