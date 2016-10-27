GUEST EDITORIAL: 'Don't Shirk the Issue - Help,' fighting addiction in NW Ohio

In Northwest Ohio, heroin and opioid deaths are skyrocketing. The situation right in our own community is among the worst in the United States with nearly 300 deaths expected this year due to overdoses. This crisis is affecting people across all ages, ethnicities, and classes; it does not discriminate. The Help with Heroin campaign, along with Zepf Center, is launching a major fundraiser "Don't Skirt the Issue – Help" on Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m.

All proceeds from this major fundraiser will go towards developing housing specifically for mothers, allowing them to continue working on their recovery without having to be separated from their children, which is the number one reason why women leave treatment.

The event will take place at Maumee Bay Brewing Company at 6 p.m. and feature a fashion show, live auction, and food from area restaurants. We are asking women to wear their favorite skirts that tell a "story." Men are also welcome to wear their favorite skirts, however, if you seemed to have misplaced it, your favorite shirt will do! Everyone knows someone affected by this epidemic, so we must work as a community to beat it.

Please come out and support "Don't Skirt the Issue- Help!" Tickets can be purchased through zepfcenter.org.

We look forward to a great evening of fun and would like to thank our sponsors like Stapleton Insurance and Walker Funeral Homes for supporting this fight to win back our community.