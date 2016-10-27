Ohio Voter ID Requirements - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio Voter ID Requirements

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

If you're a registered voter showing up to cast your vote, you must announce your name and current address to the poll worker, according to the Ohio Secretary of State. Then you must show proof of identity which includes: 

  • An unexpired Ohio driver's license or state identification card 
  • A military identification 
  • An unexpired government photo identification
  • An original or copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check with the voter's
  • name and present address 
  • Another government document such as a fishing license that shows the voter's name and present address

 For more information, click here to access the Ohio Secretary of State website. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly