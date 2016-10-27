Ohio Voter ID Requirements

If you're a registered voter showing up to cast your vote, you must announce your name and current address to the poll worker, according to the Ohio Secretary of State. Then you must show proof of identity which includes:

An unexpired Ohio driver's license or state identification card

A military identification

An unexpired government photo identification

An original or copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check with the voter's

name and present address

Another government document such as a fishing license that shows the voter's name and present address

For more information, click here to access the Ohio Secretary of State website.

