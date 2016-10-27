Michigan Sen. Gary Peters campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Toledo

Michigan Senator Gary Peters was in the Glass City Thursday, campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In a speech at the early voting center on Monroe Street, Sen. Peters urged supporters to get out and vote early.

The Michigan Senator also touched on the auto industry and the economy, saying Clinton's plan works for everyone.

With the polls neck and neck between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in Ohio, Peters says he's not worried.

"You know obviously Donald Trump is behind in the polls and he's out traveling to make a case at the end," said Sen. Peters.

Peters is making a number of stops in Northwest Ohio to campaign for Clinton, including Findlay and Sylvania.

