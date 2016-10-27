Trial date moved to December for father, son accused of raping 13-year-old girl

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

A trial date has been set for a father and son accused of holding a 13-year-old girl captive in their north Toledo home and raping her.

Timothy and Esten Ciboro are scheduled to face a judge together on December 12, pending another pretrial hearing.

Both are accused of raping Timothy's stepdaughter over a period of time and are facing multiple charges in the case, including child endangerment, kidnapping and rape. Timothy is also accused of raping another young female relative.

At Thursday's pretrial hearing, Judge Linda Jennings, again, denied Timothy's request to represent himself, citing his attitude and behavior.

"Because of what you exhibited, what you have exhibited here today, I have now reconsidered and and I'm not going to let you represent yourself," said Judge Jennings.

Esten, however, still has the right to represent himself during trial.

Michael Bahner was appointed as Timothy's newest attorney, who he immediately tried to fire.

"I don't want any further attorneys coming to me. If you are not going to make me, your honor today, then I will go without any attorney at all to court," said Timothy.

Leading prosecutor Frank Spryszak says he understands the judge's decision to not let Timothy represent himself.

"I agree that Esten seems very polite in yes and no answers, and when he makes requests he's polite about it. Timothy Ciboro has a little bit of a different attitude and uses some colorful language," said Spryszak.

The father and son are looking to go to trial together and face all three charges of kidnapping, rape and child endangerment at once.

Esten waived going to trial sooner, so he could be with his father in December.

Timothy is expected to also indicate he wants to be tried with his son on all the charges during a pretrial hearing November 9.

Timothy's attorney declined to comment.

A competency hearing is scheduled for November 16 to determine if the child testifying under the age of 10 understands basic court proceedings, like who the judge is.

"We're not expecting this to be at a high level of knowledge, but just a basic understanding of who all the players are in the courtroom and also whether or not the child understands the difference between telling the truth and a lie," said Spryszak.

Prosecutors plan to bring a comfort dog to both the competency hearing, as well as the December 12 trial to comfort the children testifying.

Again, the competency hearing is scheduled for November 16 and is closed to the public.

