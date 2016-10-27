Autopsy shows mother of 3 died of multiple stab wounds; Million - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Autopsy shows mother of 3 died of multiple stab wounds; Million dollar bond set for man accused

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Christopher Mominee in court Thursday, Oct. 27
Tiffiney Mohn
Home of Tiffiney Mohn and Christopher Mominee
Christopher Mominee
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of killing a mother of three in north Toledo is now behind bars. 

Toledo police say neighbors concerned for the safety of the woman's three children led them to the crime scene.

Officers arrived just before 5 p.m. Wednesday to the home of Tiffiney Mohn, 38, and Christopher Mominee, 36, on the 3900 block of Catawba. There police found Mohn's body underneath a tarp in the garage. According to the Lucas County Coroner's Office, autopsy results show Mohn died of multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen. 

Mominee was located a short time after Mohn's body was found. He was brought in for questioning and booked at the Lucas County Jail.

Police say Mominee admitted to using his girlfriend's car and credit card this week. Witnesses also say he told them he got in a fight with Tiffiney and that he threw his life away and was going to hell.  

On Thursday, Mominee was arraigned on murder charges and a million dollar bond was set with no 10 percent. 

Neighbors say they hadn't seen Mohn's car in two days, and when they saw her son, who has autism, pacing outside, they knew something was wrong. 

Mohn's three children told police they hadn't seen their mother since she dropped them off at school Monday. According to police reports, Mominee allegedly told Mohn's kids she was at the hospital. 

Multiple cameras are at the home, and will likely be used in the investigation. 

Police say Mohn's death marks the 8th domestic violence homicide in the city of Toledo this year. 

"It's obviously a disturbing crime scene. Any homicide is a tragedy. When you have one that is domestic violence related it seems like it is even worse, especially when there are kids involved," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111. 

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence and wants to get out, you can call the Crisis Response Team at (419) 245-3324 or go to the website

