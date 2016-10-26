Recent poll says Americans have more respect for police, Toledoans agree

According to a recent Gallup Poll, roughly three out of four Americans said they have "a great deal of respect" for police officers.

The study also breaks down the data into white and non-white groups. The poll shows among non-white groups respect is up almost 20 percent compared to last year.

"We're not following the same pattern of behavior that everybody else does - 'We don't like the police, they're bad,' and everything else," said Rev. Jared Jones of Third Baptist Church. "'We need to not respect them.' No, they have a job to do just like everybody else does."

"Just not me, but other officers in the department showing their appreciation and respect for us that really means a lot, it really truly does," said Lt. Joe Heffernan, Toledo Police Department. "Especially when you turn on some of the national news and you see the hate be spewed towards the police."

Both Toledo police and Minority Community Leaders say the struggle today is with the younger generations who are consumed with social media, believing that the civil unrest against police they see online is truth in their city.

"Law enforcement and the African-American community and how we can better mold our young men and women to have more reverence for law enforcement and how not to make themselves a target," Rev. Jones said.

Rev. Jones also believes young people today are missing a major lesson.

"It's not really being taught in the home, like it used to be in one point in time," he said. "When I grew up we were taught to still respect the police regardless to what happens."

