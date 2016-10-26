One woman taken to the hospital after crash in Fulton County

One woman is rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a crash in Fulton County.

The accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the corner of State Route 108 and County Road C.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one woman was taken to the hospital. They did not identify the extent of her injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

