Keeping kids safe on Halloween

Many kids look forward to Halloween year round, but celebrating safely should always be a priority.

Sex offenders can be scary for parents to think about any day. But on Halloween, when kids are going door-to-door, this becomes an even scarier thought.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says parents should not need to worry. However, it may be a conversation for parents to have with their kids before they head out for trick-or-treating.

"Certainly, let your children know if there is a sex offender that lives there," Tharp said. "Explain to your child and tell your child never to go near that house or to that house. I think it is totally appropriate to educate our children to what is going on in the community."

Sheriff deputies will be out on Halloween as an added layer of protection for everyone.

Other important Halloween tips for parents and kids to keep in mind:

Make sure everyone in your group is walking.

Make sure your kids are visible. Have them carrying a flash light or reflectors on their clothing or bag.

Also remember that pranks on Halloween could be considered criminal activity.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.