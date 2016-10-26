Customers react to end of Libbey Glass strike

It’s a new start for Libbey Glass and its workers. They're all back to work after a two-week long strike has come to an end.

The company said from the beginning of the strike that production would continue. But are its customers thinking twice before putting Libbey glass on their tables?

Bob and LeAnn Hall drove from Napoleon to the Libbey Glass Factory Outlet at the Erie Street Market.

They bought wine glasses for a charity event.



“Downtown Toledo is coming back and I think the Libbey Glass Outlet store is a major piece of that downtown area. Lots of new restaurants and bars and pubs,” said LeAnn.

The Halls knew that two unions had been on strike at Libbey. The Local 105 of the International Association of Machinists and the Local 59 of the Glass

Molders and Plastics union. Two other unions didn't strike but joined them on the picket line.

The Halls say it's time to move on.

Bob Hall said, “I know every corporation goes through this sport of thing periodically and what I was looking for I was sure they would have in stock today when we came in to shop.”

“And whenever we need glassware this is where we come to. To Libbey Glass,” LeAnn added. She also said that did not change because of the strike.

Ed Petryk of Toledo is also relieved there will be labor peace at Libbey once again. He and his wife were buying salt and pepper shakers for their church. When asked if negative publicity from the strike could hurt sales, Ed responded, “Yes, it would but you know being a Toledo person, I know what this place has. I don't want to order it on the internet through a foreign corporation.”

We asked the company how sales were affected and they would only say there were no disruptions to service. Union leaders were not available for comment on Wednesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.