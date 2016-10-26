Affordable Care Act plans becoming less affordable for Ohioans

Healthcare premiums have steadily increased 91 percent for Ohioans since the Affordable Care Act was implemented, according to Ohio state officials.

Jim Stengle at Brooks Insurance in Toledo explains why the Affordable Care Act health plans are becoming, well, less affordable

"A number of people across the marketplace will be hurt by this,” Stengle said. “You have kind of two different distinct groups: the first is the group that gets subsidized by the tax payers because of their incomes. They're not going to see the full brunt of the increase because the subsidies will rise as the premiums rise.”

Then there's the other group. Stengle said if your income is too high... in some cases just 30 thousand dollars a year, you'll pay more for the same plans.

“Yet they are buying the same product at the same rate but they don’t have any subsidies,” Stengle said.

According to a spokeswoman at the Ohio Department of insurance premiums have gone up by 91 percent in Ohio for consumers while at the same time many insurers are leaving the federal exchange eliminating choice.

The number of carriers offering plans on the exchange went from 17 last year to just 6 in Lucas County and only 1 in Hancock County next year.

The average premium will shoot up to 200 dollars a month with an average deductible of over 5 thousand dollars. Stengle said that’s much higher compared to four years ago.

“If you were young and healthy you could buy a policy for 75 dollars a month,” Stengle said.

But if you weren't healthy you risked not getting coverage at all. Stengle believes regardless who takes the white house next year... something needs to change.

"There's going to have to be structural changes for the economic model to work. The economic model today is unsustainable financially,” he said.

For more information on what Affordable Care Act plans will cost you next year dial 211 to speak to a navigator or visit the federal healthcare exchange website or the Ohio healthcare website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.