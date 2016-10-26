Deer Collisions on the rise

Drivers in our area are being told to be on the lookout, as now is the time of year that deer collisions begin to jump.

Every Fall, once farmers clear their fields, deer begin to wander across roadways.

And in Seneca County, not only is the Sheriff's Department cautioning drivers of the dangers at hitting a deer, but they're also taking extra precautions themselves.

The Seneca County Chief Sheriff's Deputy says already more deer collisions are up.

Earlier this week the county saw eight deer related accidents in a 24-hour period.

Though they usually only cause body damage, sometimes the deer could cause serious harm to the driver.

"If the deer is struck in the right spot on the car, the deer could fly up and crash through or crash onto the top of your car. Or even through the windshield." said Chief Seneca County Sheriff's Deputy Ronald Green.

And the sheriff's department has been adding these crash bars design specifically for deer collisions to their cruisers.

Since they are out driving the majority of the day, Deputy Danny Wilkinson says their risk of hitting a deer is much higher.

"When a deputy does hit a deer, it actually saves part of the headlight, actually the headlight and the front end." said Wilkinson. "It will kind of throw them out of the way. And we've found out it's saving on our repairs."

So the sheriff's department wants every driver on the road to hear this message if you are driving on any rural roads over the next month.

"Slow down! Put your telephones down. Pay attention. If you're doing about ten miles an hour or less in those areas you have a lot more reaction time where you can stop and avoid the collisions." said Green.

