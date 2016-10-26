Body shop using deer collision repairs to raise money for good cause

Any amount of auto repairs can get costly. But would you be a little happier with spending that money if you knew some of it was going to help a good cause?

In the month of November, collisions between deer and vehicles go up, and repair work can get pretty expensive. But one Seneca County repair shop is running a special promotion for anyone with a deer collision.

Jeff Feasel manages Feasel's Frame & Collision just outside Tiffin. He says they fix the damage from 25 to 30 deer collisions every fall.



The average cost is between $3,000 to $4,000, but could go up to $10,000.

"A lot of replacing bumpers, headlights, fenders. Because normally it's right in the front, you hit them and the deer bounce off but it damages everything in its path." said Feasel.

So to relieve the sting of the repair work, Feasel decided to use some of that money for a good cause.

Last year, $25 of every deer collision repair was donated to Heartbeat and Hope Pregnancy Centers.

This year, the promotion is back, now raising money for Tiffin Calvert Catholic School's Tuition Fund. The hope is to bring something good out of a bad situation.

"Last year, we definitely didn't hear any complaints, it helps a little bit. People smile, and that's what it's all about." said Feasel.

Along with the donation, vehicle owners will also receive a t-shirt, certifying them as road hunters.

