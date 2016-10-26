Boil advisory in place for parts of Evesham Avenue

As of Oct. 26, water service will be temporarily cut off for Evesham Avenue, from Nebraska Avenue to Avondale, to include Parkside Boulevard from Avondale to Private Street, due to repairs to the city’s water system.

After the water service is turned back on, the water must be thoroughly tested by the Department of Public Utilities before it can be considered safe again.

During this time, the residents in the designated area are strongly advised to boil all water that is being used for personal consumption and then let it cool before use.

This includes water for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and for all food preparation.

Unless otherwise notified, the boil advisory will expire on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.