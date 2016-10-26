Don't Waste Your Money: Top iPhone 7 bugs, including “connection hell”

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Apple's new iPhone 7 has been out for barely a month, but already complaints are popping up about some bugs in the new phone.

The good news is that millions of people now have the new phones, and most report them trouble-free.

There's no "Bendgate," like with the first iPhone 6, and no "Antennagate" -- remember that? -- when the iPhone 4 was released and the signal would drop depending on how you touched the antenna.

Joe Firestein told us, "I like it so far. The Home button is a little different, it doesn't go down like it used to. But it works well and is really fast so I enjoy the upgrade."

Anna Fentriss likes hers too, but has heard about some bugs. "I've been looking for them, because I've heard that sometimes they make a hissing noise depending on what apps you have on it, but I haven't had any problems with it," she said.

Some Verizon Customers Report "Connection Hell"

However, a growing number of Verizon Wireless customers are reporting they are losing their LTE signal frequently, resulting in dropped calls.

Adam Weist is one of them, saying "I'll just be using it, and all of a sudden I get no service."

He says the phone is frequently on 3G instead of the much faster LTE network.

Tech blogs like Gizmodo say Apple is working on a software fix. In the meantime, it suggests turning off "Voice over LTE" if you are having dropped calls, which Gizmodo calls "connection hell."



Other Reported Bugs



MacWorld reports four documented bugs with the 7, including:

Phones stuck in Airplane Mode, unable to link up with the network again after an airplane flight.

Lightning earbuds disabling the volume controls, so you can't adjust volume with the headphones plugged in.

A hissing sound when certain apps are opened.

Harder-to-user home button that no longer works if you touch it with a glove or through a plastic case.

Also, some users report increased data usage compared with their old phone, but Apple says the data issues have to do with your settings, and not a bug. Your phone may be updating apps frequently on the network. Check your settings and disable app updates over data.

As for the other issues, Apple plans a software update soon to correct them. At this point none of the bugs appear widespread enough to warrant "gate" terminology.

It's good news, so you don't waste your money.

