Ohio attorney general announces successful drug take-back day

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) thanked Ohioans for properly disposing of their left over prescription drugs during Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

DeWine announced that an estimated 14 tons, or 28,263 pounds, of unneeded, unwanted or expired prescription drugs were collected.

“Safely disposing of unneeded prescription pills is an easy way that Ohioans across the state can participate in the effort to fight drug addiction, and we appreciate everyone who took time on Saturday to make sure that the pills prescribed to them will never fall into the wrong hands,” DeWine said.

Those who still have unneeded prescription drugs or were unable to participate in the drug take-back can drop them off at one of several prescription drug drop box locations across the state.

The list of locations can be found here.

