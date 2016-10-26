Lucas County BOE extends early voting hours

Election day is less than two weeks away, and the Lucas County Board of Elections is allowing people extra time to cast an early ballot.

Wednesday was the official kickoff for extended hours at the early voting center, which is located at the Ohio Means Job Facility between 13th and 14th on Monroe Street.

The early voting center hours are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

On election day, the early voting center will officially be closed, and people will have to check the Board of Elections website to see where their specific voting precinct is.

