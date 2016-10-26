Jay Leno show at Stranahan cancelled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jay Leno show at Stranahan cancelled

Jay Leno's performance at the Stranahan Theater has been cancelled.

The show, originally set to be this Friday, October 28, was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts.

Ticket refunds are available at the points of purchase.

