Two-vehicle crash in Fulton County sends two people to hospital

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash from Wednesday morning that left one woman with serious injuries.

The crash occurred on State Route 108 at County Round C in Fulton County.

Dawond Hunt, 36, was northbound on SR 108 when Christina Holland, 52, was eastbound on County Road C.

Holland failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection where she was hit.

After impact, Hunt’s vehicle continued off the intersection where it struck a junction box before coming to a stop.

Holland, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from her vehicle. She was taken to Fulton County Health Center, but then flown to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Hunt was also taken to Fulton County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

SR 108 was closed for around one hour following the crash but has since reopened.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

