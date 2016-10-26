ODOT schedules public meeting to discuss Elmore Bridge restoration

ODOT has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the restoration of the SR 51 bridge over the Portage River, also known as Elmore Bridge.

The open-house meeting will be on Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elmore Community Center, located at 410 Clinton Street.

Representatives from ODOT will be present to explain the project and answer any questions, as well as take comments.

Comments can also be submitted to ODOT Program Administrator Tricia Hines by Oct. 1.

