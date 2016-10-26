ODOT reopens southbound I-75 in Toledo

A portion of I-75 south between Berdan and the I-475 split that was shut down on Friday was reopened on Saturday afternoon, a full day and a half ahead of schedule.

ODOT also says drivers can expect traffic pattern shifts on southbound I-75 in this area, including the ramp from southbound I-75 to 475.

The closure began at 9 p.m. on Friday and was scheduled to last until 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Last weekend's northbound I-75 closure reopened at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

When the roadway reopens ODOT says the traffic pattern will look completely different from what you see now.

"The ramp to go to westbound 475 from southbound I-75 is going to be located further to the south," said Theresa Pollick, ODOT District 2 spokesperson. "So, I think that is important for drivers to remember. If you're going to be traveling southbound 75, things are going to be a lot different."

Along with this closure, comes the closing of the Phillips Avenue Ramp onto I-75 south. This ramp won't reopen for another two years.

On Thursday, parts of I-75 were reduced to one lane near Central Avenue because of drainage issues. The drain was filling up quickly, spilling water onto the northbound lanes. To fix this, restrictions had to happen.

"We had temporary drainage measures in place, that was inadequate to handle the amount of rain," said Ross Echler, ODOT coordinator. "Since then, we have alleviated that problem, increasing the swail size to alleviate any future problems."

ODOT leaders say, they expect this to be a one time occurrence.

